Historic NE Portland Theater All But Destroyed In Fire

PORTLAND, Ore. — Fire nearly destroyed the historic Roseway Theater early Saturday morning.
Crews were called to the building at Northeast 72nd and Sandy Blvd. around 5:45am.
The floor began to collapse and fire began burning through the roof, forcing crews to evacuate and fight the flames from outside.
Firefighters used aerial ladder trucks to dump water onto the fire and keep it from spreading to neighboring businesses.
The investigation into the cause will take at least several days.
The Roseway Theater opened in 1925.