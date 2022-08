CORBETT, Ore. — A hiker who suffered a leg injury on the Wahkeena Falls Trail on Wednesday night was rescued.

Crews with Corbett Fire and AMR found the person about one mile up the trail and performed an extrication.

They were taken to the hospital by ambulance and are expected to survive their injuries.

The rescue came on the same day as a body was found at the bottom of a cliff near the Angel’s Rest Trail.

