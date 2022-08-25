Body Found Near Trail In Columbia River Gorge
August 25, 2022 7:45AM PDT
CORBETT, Ore. — A person has been found dead at a popular hiking trail according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.
The body was discovered on Wednesday at the bottom of a cliff near the Angel’s Rest Trail.
Deputies say it is in a difficult to reach spot and may take some time for recovery.
The person is not yet being identified.
MCSO deputies are on-scene at Angel’s Rest Trail where a deceased person has been located at the bottom of a cliff. The area where the person is located is difficult to reach and Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue has been activated to recover the body. pic.twitter.com/0WEZT5PRdY
— Multnomah Co. Sheriff’s Office (@MultCoSO) August 24, 2022