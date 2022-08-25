KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo
Body Found Near Trail In Columbia River Gorge

August 25, 2022 7:45AM PDT
CORBETT, Ore. — A person has been found dead at a popular hiking trail according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

The body was discovered on Wednesday at the bottom of a cliff near the Angel’s Rest Trail.

Deputies say it is in a difficult to reach spot and may take some time for recovery.

The person is not yet being identified.

