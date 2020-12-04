      Breaking News
House Votes To Decriminalize Marijuana Federally

Help Is On The Way For Washington’s Long-Term Care Facilities Hit Hard By Virus

Dec 4, 2020 @ 10:00am

SEATTLE (AP) – The Washington state Department of Social and Health Services has announced it will send teams of registered nurses and other health care workers to long-term care facilities across the state with staffing shortages caused by the pandemic.

Under the state department plan, six “rapid response” teams will work at assisted-living facilities, nursing homes and other long-term care providers where employees tested positive for the virus or were quarantined.

The state Department of Social and Health Services made the announcement Thursday after a surge of confirmed cases in long-term care facilities.

Health officials have reported 431 long-term facilities with at least one COVID-19 infection each as of Thursday.

 

TAGS
long term care Nurses Washington
Popular Posts
Wife Of Candidate For Oregon Governor Hit And Killed In Salem
Troutdale Man Arrested, Charged With Sexually Abusing Four Underage Boys
Dozens Of Bullets Fired In Two Shootings On Southeast 136th Avenue
A Lost Couple Is Found By Skamania Deputies
Portland Outdoor Kitchen Robbed At Gunpoint, Vandalized