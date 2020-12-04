Help Is On The Way For Washington’s Long-Term Care Facilities Hit Hard By Virus
SEATTLE (AP) – The Washington state Department of Social and Health Services has announced it will send teams of registered nurses and other health care workers to long-term care facilities across the state with staffing shortages caused by the pandemic.
Under the state department plan, six “rapid response” teams will work at assisted-living facilities, nursing homes and other long-term care providers where employees tested positive for the virus or were quarantined.
The state Department of Social and Health Services made the announcement Thursday after a surge of confirmed cases in long-term care facilities.
Health officials have reported 431 long-term facilities with at least one COVID-19 infection each as of Thursday.