HEALTH OFFICIAL: 85 To 90 Percent Of Population Needs To Be Vaxed To Beat Delta Variant

Aug 30, 2021 @ 1:25pm
A man gets a COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination site at the Natick Mall on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Natick, Mass. (Matt Stone/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool)

OLYMPIA, Wa. – When will the surging Delta variant slow down? According to an expert, it may be awhile.

Before Delta, it was thought about 67 percent of the entire population needed to be vaccinated to move on.

Infectious Disease Specialist out of Washington State, Dr. Mark Johnson, says the math has changed, “We’re now talking about 85 to 90 percent of people need to be fully vaccinated. (That’s) based on how transmissible the Delta variant is now.”

He says Delta is so contagious because it contains an amount of virus that blows the Alpha strain out of the water, “This is a much more infections virus. It produces amount of virus that’s about 1,032 times higher than the Alpha strain.”

He says the best way to move on, is to get vaccinated.

