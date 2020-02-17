      Weather Alert

Hay Donated To Ranchers Hit By Flooding

Feb 17, 2020 @ 11:35am

TOLLGATE, Ore. (AP) – Livestock owners hit by this month’s devastating flooding in northeastern Oregon are getting bales of hay donated by other farmers and ranchers so they can feed their animals.

Twenty bales of hay were delivered Thursday and more came over the weekend.

A local club of off-roading enthusiasts named Tollgate Off-Road and Recovery Club is making deliveries to livestock owners along the Umatilla River and South Fork Walla Walla River who suffered flood damage on Feb. 6.

TAGS
flooding hay ranchers
