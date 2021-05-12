      Weather Alert

Happy Valley Man Charged With Attempted Murder And Cyberstalking

May 12, 2021 @ 10:27am
LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) – Deputies say a Happy Valley, Oregon man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and cyberstalking after he was found outside his ex-girlfriend’s home with a gun, a shovel, pickaxe and hatchet in his vehicle.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office says Adam Diggins was booked into jail on five charges Tuesday.

It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer.

Deputies say last Thursday, the woman, who shares a child with Diggins, told authorities he was stalking her and had sent messages, lewd videos, pictures of a gun and had threated to kill her roommate.

Deputies arrested him outside her home in Longview, Washington, on Friday.

