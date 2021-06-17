Guard Attacked By Inmate At Coffee Creek Correctional Facility

WILSONVILLE, Ore. (AP) – Officials say a guard at the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility in Wilsonville was attacked by an incarcerated man with a “knife-like weapon.”
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the man assaulted the guard about 2:30 p.m. Saturday, officials with the Oregon Department of Corrections said Thursday.
Officials say the assailant was at the facility’s intake center then taken to a segregation unit at another state prison.
Officials say the guard, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital for treatment of cuts to the face and head.
Officials did not identify the assailant.
Coffee Creek is home to all of the women serving state prison sentences in Oregon and houses the prison system’s intake center.