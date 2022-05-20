Grab Your Paddles and Picnic Basket to Help Ukraine This Weekend

Paddle and Picnic for Ukraine is happening at Oaks Park in Sellwood on Saturday. It’s a fund raiser to buy medical supplies for the people fighting against the Russian invasion. Participants are encouraged to wear blue and yellow, bring food and stay for a picnic afterward. The event will take place from Noon to 4pm at the Oaks Park Boathouse, located at 7815 S.E. Oaks Park Way.
We ran into Adrian, who was passing out flyers during an art exhibit by Chinese artist Shi Mei in downtown Portland last weekend. The artist painted some fabulous war scenes in Ukraine’s colors of blue and yellow. We talked to him about his art, and to Adrian about how hard it is to watch what’s happening in his home country from afar.
You can listen here: