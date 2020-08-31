Governor Kate Brown Has A Plan To Stop Violence and Preserve Free Speech
“We all must come together—elected officials, community leaders, all of us—to stop the cycle of violence.” That’s what Governor Kate Brown had to say in a letter from earlier today, about how to end the violence in Portland and protect free speech. .
She also goes on to say “This is only the first step.”
Some of things agreed upon by all levels of law enforcement include the Multnomah County DA’s Office prosecuting serious criminal offenses, including arson and physical violence, and working with the Sheriff’s Office to hold individuals and to ensure that there is adequate jail space.
The Governor will also hold a community forum, which will include Mayor Wheeler, Black protest organizers and community leaders to discuss racial justice and police reform in the City of Portland.