Governor Kate Brown Gets Moderna COVID-19 Booster Shot

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Governor Kate Brown on Tuesday announced that she received a COVID-19 booster shot and a flu shot at Salem Health’s Edgewater Clinic.
The Governor took the Johnson and Johnson vaccine the first time, but after the FDA approved the mixing and matching of doses, she took the Moderna booster Tuesday.
“I am extremely grateful for the protection the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has given me. All three of the vaccines are safe, and incredibly effective at protecting against hospitalization and death. And now, I am grateful to have received extra protection against both COVID-19 and the flu with the Moderna booster shot and the flu shot.
“Many Oregonians are now eligible for a booster — I encourage you to have conversations with your health care provider, like I have with my doctor, Dr. Yates, to learn more about the extra protection a booster can offer you. Vaccinations are our way out of this pandemic. If you still have questions about getting vaccinated, call your doctor or health care provider today to get your questions answered.”
