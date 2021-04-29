Governor Jay Inslee Makes Historic Choice To Lead Washington’s Department Of Corrections
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has appointed Cheryl Strange as secretary of the state’s Department of Corrections, the first woman to lead the agency.
Strange is currently secretary of the state’s Department of Social and Health Services.
She replaces Steve Sinclair, who announced his retirement in January.
Strange had previously served at DOC, working as deputy secretary from 2008 to 2011.
Before her current role at DSHS, she previously served as CEO of Western State Hospital.
Strange takes over at DOC on May 15.