Girl Dies On Flight Bound For Seattle
LOS ANGELES (AP) – Authorities say a girl has died after she went into cardiac arrest on a plane flight bound for Seattle from Los Angeles International Airport.
Los Angeles fire officials say paramedics could not revive her and she died Thursday night.
KABC-TV says the girl was believed to be about 10 years old and suffered a medical emergency on a Delta flight from Los Angeles to Seattle.
The plane was over Southern California when the girl had the medical emergency and returned to Los Angeles.
The Fire Department says paramedics’ efforts to save the girl’s life were futile.