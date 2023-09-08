Georgia Special Grand Jury Recommended Charges In Election Case For Sen. Graham And 2 Ex-Senators

ATLANTA (AP) — A special grand jury investigating efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election results recommended indictments against a much larger group than prosecutors ultimately charged, including one current and two former U.S. senators.

The grand jury report released Friday shows the jurors recommended charges against 39 people, compared to the 18 charged along with ex-President Donald Trump.

Those not indicted include Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, former U.S. Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue of Georgia and former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn.

They haven’t returned messages seeking comment.

The release of the identities of people recommended for indictment but not charged is a departure from ordinary grand jury protocol.