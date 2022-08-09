Gas Prices Fall Below $5 For First Time In Three Months

PORTLAND, Ore. — Gas prices in Oregon are under $5.00 a gallon for the first time in nearly three months.
The average is $4.91, down 14 cents from last week. The last time gas was below five bucks was May 16th.
It’s slightly cheaper in Washington at $4.84, off 15 cents from a week ago.
AAA says with crude oil prices continuing to fall and less demand, we should see prices go down further.
“For now, it appears that Americans continue to drive less due to the elevated fuel prices. Couple that with lower crude oil prices and that should lead to continued declines at the pumps,” says Marie Dodds with AAA Oregon/Idaho.
The national average has slid 16 cents in the past week to $4.03 per gallon and is poised to fall below $4 this week for the first time since early March.