KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Garcetti Confirmed As India Ambassador After 20-Month Fight

March 15, 2023 1:59PM PDT
Share
Garcetti Confirmed As India Ambassador After 20-Month Fight
Credit: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has confirmed former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as the next ambassador to India, more than a year and a half after he was initially selected for the post.

Garcetti secured the 52-42 confirmation Wednesday despite a break in support among his fellow Democrats.

He was able to win over a handful of Republicans.

The vacancy in the India ambassadorship has been a major diplomatic gap for the Biden administration at a time of rising global tensions.

President Joe Biden first nominated Garcetti for the post in July 2021.

The vote came amid continuing fallout from a sexual harassment scandal involving a former top adviser at Los Angeles City Hall.

More about:
Ambassador
Eric Garcetti
india

Popular Posts

1

Average US Mortgage Rate Up For Fifth Straight Week To 6.73%
2

Workers Dismantle Florida Ride Where Teen Fell To Death
3

Oregon State Police Signs 30X30 Pledge
4

Oregon Once Again Says Life Means Something Else
5

School Recess Bill Passes Washington State House Unanimously