Game of Thrones, Who Survives?

Seems like everyone’s talking about it, game of thrones. Many have wagers on which characters will survive and which will die. But some smarty-pants students in Germany have some actual data.

The first episode of the final season premiered Sunday and in anticipation, computer science students at the Technical University of Munich developed an application that scours the Internet for data on the popular Game of Thrones series. The app uses an algorithm to predict which characters are most likely to survive to the end of its final season.

Wanna know their result?

Stop reading, if you wanna be surprised…

Daenerys Targaryen has the highest chance of survival, at 99 percent, and Bronn is the most likely to die next.

Of course, you’ll have to stay tuned, the series is known for its surprises.