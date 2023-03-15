KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Future NASA Moonwalkers To Sport Sleeker Spacesuits

March 15, 2023 10:08AM PDT
Share
Future NASA Moonwalkers To Sport Sleeker Spacesuits
CREDIT: MGN

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Moonwalking astronauts will have sleeker, more flexible spacesuits that come in different sizes when they step onto the lunar surface later this decade.

The spacesuits will be white like they were during NASA’s Apollo program more than a half-century ago to reflect heat and keep future moonwalkers cool.

The company behind the next-generation spacesuits said Wednesday the design is proprietary.

NASA awarded Axiom Space a $228.5 million contract to provide the moonsuits.

The space agency is targeting late 2025 at the earliest to land two astronauts on the moon’s south pole.

More about:
NASA
space
Spacesuits

Popular Posts

1

Average US Mortgage Rate Up For Fifth Straight Week To 6.73%
2

Workers Dismantle Florida Ride Where Teen Fell To Death
3

Oregon State Police Signs 30X30 Pledge
4

Oregon Once Again Says Life Means Something Else
5

School Recess Bill Passes Washington State House Unanimously