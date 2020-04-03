FREE FIREWOOD!

Personal firewood cutting will be free to the general public through June 1st in the Willamette National Forest. No permit will be required during this time and woodcutters can take up to four cords of firewood for personal use. Woodcutters should also use caution while driving on Forest Service roads. Many remain snow covered and icy at higher elevations.
Tammy Robinson Public Information officer with the U.S. Forest service tells us there are several places to cut…she recommends going to the website to view maps and areas. CLICK HERE FOR INFO