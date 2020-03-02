France Closes The Louvre As Virus Spreads To New Fronts
PARIS (AP) – Coronavirus cases surged in Italy, and France closed the world-famous Louvre Museum as the epidemic that began in China sent fear rising across Western Europe, threatening its tourism industry. The virus has spread to more than 60 countries, and more than 3,000 people have died from the COVID-19 illness. New battle fronts have opened rapidly, deepening the sense of crisis that has already sent financial markets plummeting, emptied the streets in many cities and rewritten the routines of millions of people. China on Monday reported just 202 new cases, its lowest increase since January 21, raising its total past 80,000. South Korean cases surged beyond 4,200. The United States has reported two deaths, both in Washington state.