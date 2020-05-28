Fourth Child In Washington State Diagnosed With COVID-19 Related Illness

      Breaking News
May 28, 2020 @ 10:40am

PASCO, Wash. (AP) – A child in the Pasco, Washington, area has been diagnosed with a multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children, an illness associated with COVID-19.

That’s according to the Benton Franklin Health District.

It’s one of four cases of the syndrome identified in Washington state and the first in the Tri-Cities area.

The child is under 10 and is hospitalized.

Children diagnosed with the illness are healthy before developing symptoms similar to Kawasaki disease.

