Fourth Child In Washington State Diagnosed With COVID-19 Related Illness
PASCO, Wash. (AP) – A child in the Pasco, Washington, area has been diagnosed with a multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children, an illness associated with COVID-19.
That’s according to the Benton Franklin Health District.
It’s one of four cases of the syndrome identified in Washington state and the first in the Tri-Cities area.
The child is under 10 and is hospitalized.
Children diagnosed with the illness are healthy before developing symptoms similar to Kawasaki disease.