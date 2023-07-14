KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Former President Trump Asks Top Georgia Court To Disqualify Election Probe Prosecutor And Toss Grand Jury Report

July 14, 2023 12:29PM PDT
ATLANTA (AP) — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump are asking Georgia’s highest court to prevent the district attorney who’s been investigating his actions in the wake of the 2020 election from prosecuting him.

And Trump’s team wants the court to throw out a special grand jury report that’s part of the investigation.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been investigating since early 2021 whether the Trump and his allies broke any laws as they tried to overturn his narrow election loss in Georgia.

Trump’s Georgia legal team on Friday filed petitions in both the Georgia Supreme Court and Fulton County Superior Court.

