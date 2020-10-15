Former Cop-Turned-Model Charged With Workers’ Comp Fraud
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – A former small town police chief has been charged with fraud for collecting workers’ compensation benefits while working in the world of pinup models.
Brenda Lynn Cavoretto was police chief of Coulee City, Washington, in 2012 when a huge corpse fell on her during a police call.
The state Department of Labor & Industries said Thursday she complained of back, shoulder, and abdominal injuries and such severe psychological trauma she couldn’t work or be around other people.
But a state investigation said Cavoretto was actually making money as a pinup model.
The 47-year-old from Gold Bar, Washington, is charged with making false or misleading statements to collect more than $67,000 in benefits.