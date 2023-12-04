KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Former Career US Diplomat Charged With Secretly Spying For Cuban Intelligence For Decades

December 4, 2023 9:57AM PST
Share
Former Career US Diplomat Charged With Secretly Spying For Cuban Intelligence For Decades
Credit: MGN

MIAMI (AP) — The Justice Department says a former American diplomat who served as U.S. ambassador to Bolivia has been charged with serving as a covert agent for Cuba’s intelligence services since at least 1981.

Newly unsealed court papers allege that Manuel Rocha engaged in “clandestine activity” on Cuba’s behalf for decades, including by meeting with Cuban intelligence operatives.

The complaint was filed in federal court in Miami, includes charges of acting as an illegal agent of a foreign government and other crimes.

He is due in court later Monday.

It was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer.

More about:
Cuba
department of justice
Diplomat
spy

Popular Posts

1

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Falls To 7.22%, Lowest Level Since September
2

Oregon Food Bank Criticized For Thanksgiving Day Tweet
3

Pop Star Shakira Reaches Deal With Spanish Prosecutors On First Day Of Tax Fraud Trial
4

Man Struck And Killed By Delivery Truck On Cordon RD SE: Salem Police Investigating
5

American Consumers More Confident In November