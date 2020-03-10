Forest Service Wants Rule Update For Subterranean Caves
BEND, Ore. (AP) – The U.S. Forest Service is proposing an update to the rules for underground caves in the Deschutes National Forest to protect them from vandalism.
The rules have been in effect for several decades but federal officials want to consolidate them to give law enforcement stronger enforcement tools.
There are 700 known caves in the forest and now people are able to find them more easily because of advances in mobile mapping technology.
The population in central Oregon has also grown.
Problems include litter, graffiti, loud music that can disturb bats and bolts and anchors that have been installed for climbing.