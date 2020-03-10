      Weather Alert

Forest Service Wants Rule Update For Subterranean Caves

Mar 10, 2020 @ 12:08pm

BEND, Ore. (AP) – The U.S. Forest Service is proposing an update to the rules for underground caves in the Deschutes National Forest to protect them from vandalism.

The rules have been in effect for several decades but federal officials want to consolidate them to give law enforcement stronger enforcement tools.

There are 700 known caves in the forest and now people are able to find them more easily because of advances in mobile mapping technology.

The population in central Oregon has also grown.

Problems include litter, graffiti, loud music that can disturb bats and bolts and anchors that have been installed for climbing.

TAGS
Cave forest Oregon rules
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
Heartbreak At The Beach
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro