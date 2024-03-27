Firefighters Extinguish Vancouver House Fire

Vancouver, Wa. — At 10:51 Wednesday morning, the Vancouver Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire at 3115 Drummond Ave in Vancouver, WA. Vancouver Fire responded with 10 units, including 27 first responders. Upon arrival, they found a two-story home engulfed in flames. The fire was brought under control in less than five minutes. Unfortunately, two cats perished in the fire. Fortunately, no human injuries were reported, but one person was displaced as a result. The Red Cross was called to provide assistance to the displaced individual. The Vancouver Fire Marshals office is currently on scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

The Vancouver Fire Department emphasizes the importance of having and regularly checking smoke detectors.