Fire Engulfs Home In Washington County

Aloha, Ore. — Smoke and flames were reported in the 19000 block of SW Brooklawn Place earlier today, prompting 911 calls. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a two-story home with its deck and backside engulfed in flames, with the fire spreading to the attic.

Firefighters swiftly battled the blaze from the exterior and conducted a search inside the home for any residents who might be trapped. Fortunately, the human occupants were not present at the time of the fire. However, firefighters managed to rescue the homeowners’ two cats, who emerged unharmed but startled by the commotion.

The residence lacked a residential fire sprinkler system, resulting in smoke and water damage that will render it uninhabitable. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Assisting in the operation were the Washington County Consolidated Communications Agency (911 dispatchers), Hillsboro Fire & Rescue, and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.