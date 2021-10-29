FEMA Sending $25 Million To Oregon For Pandemic Recovery

PORTLAND, Ore. – Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced Friday that FEMA is sending $25 million to Oregon to help the state recover from the pandemic.
The Oregon Office of Emergency Management will receive $14 million to improve agency operations, while the Oregon Health Authority will receive $11 million for supplies, testing, and pandemic awareness efforts.
“While Oregon continues its recovery from the pandemic, we cannot ignore the effects of COVID-19 on emergency personnel and their ability to provide aid and administer tests when needed,” said Merkley. “I am pleased that Oregon will receive federal funding to sustain critical protective measures against disasters, provide medical treatment to COVID–19 patients, and ensure our agencies are equipped to better serve Oregonians during ongoing emergencies.”
“The devastation from this public health crisis has landed hard on emergency workers throughout Oregon and they deserve every ounce of federal support to help them do their jobs and keep Oregonians safe,” Wyden said. “I’m glad our state will receive these federal funds to bolster its ability to respond to emergencies like natural disasters as well as the continued need for Oregonians to get lifesaving COVID-19 treatment.”