Feds Propose Major Fine For Seattle-Area Nursing Home
SEATTLE (AP) – Federal authorities have proposed a $611,000 fine for a Seattle-area nursing home connected to at least 40 coronavirus deaths.
State regulators and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services conducted an inspection of the Life Care Center of Kirkland on March 16, finding serious infractions that they said placed residents in immediate danger.
Authorities said Life Care had at least partially fixed the most serious problems by the time they conducted follow-up inspection last weekend.
In a letter to Life Care on Wednesday, CMS proposed a fine of $611,000, but said that could be adjusted up or down based on how Life Care continues to correct