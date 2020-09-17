      Weather Alert
Feds Explored Possibly Charging Portland Officials For Protests

Sep 17, 2020 @ 11:43am

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Justice Department explored whether it could pursue either criminal or civil rights charges against local city officials as violence erupted night after night on the streets of Portland, Oregon.

Federal officials researched whether they could levy criminal or civil charges against the officials, department spokesperon Kerri Kupec said.

The research likely explored whether the rhetoric and actions of city officials may have helped spur the violence in Portland.

That’s in line with the larger Trump administration’s effort seek action against those who officials believe may be helping contribute to protest-related violence.

Kupec declined to comment on whether charges would be brought.

