KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

FedEx Plane Without Landing Gear Skids Off Runway, But Lands Safely At Tennessee Airport

October 5, 2023 10:06AM PDT
Share
FedEx Plane Without Landing Gear Skids Off Runway, But Lands Safely At Tennessee Airport
Credit: MGN

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say a FedEx plane skidded off the runway during a crash landing at a Tennessee airport when its landing gear did not descend, but no one was injured.

The Chattanooga Fire Department said in a tweet that public safety agencies rushed to the Chattanooga Regional Airport late Wednesday after reports that the plane had experienced a landing gear failure.

The agency said the aircraft with three crew members came to rest beyond the runway in a safety area.

A FedEx spokesperson told news outlets that the flight from Chattanooga to Memphis experienced an issue right after takeoff.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it was investigating.

More about:
fed ex
landing
plane

Popular Posts

1

Oregon Food Bank Says Sorry Timmy, You’re Too White To Eat Today
2

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Surges To 7.49%, Its Highest Level Since December 2000
3

Providence Requiring Caregivers To Say Yes Or No To Newest COVID-19 Vaccine Or Face Possible Termination
4

Pop Star Shakira Charged With Tax Evasion In Spain
5

Higher Gas Prices Lift Fed's Preferred Inflation Gauge, But Underlying Price Pressures Remain Mild