FBI Seeking Tips On Individuals Inciting Violence At Planned Demonstrations In Portland

Accordingly, we are committed to apprehending and charging violent instigators who are exploiting legitimate, peaceful protests and engaging in violations of federal law. The continued violence, potential threat to life, and destruction of property across the United States interferes with the rights and safety of First Amendment-protected peaceful demonstrators, as well as all other citizens.
To help us identify actors who are actively instigating violence in the city of Portland, the FBI is accepting tips and digital media depicting violent encounters surrounding the civil unrest that is happening.
If you witness or have witnessed unlawful violent actions, we urge you to submit any information, photos, or videos that could be relevant to the case at www.fbi.gov/PDviolence
You may also call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) to verbally report tips and/or information related to this investigation.