KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Ex South Carolina Mayor Taking Over White House Office Of Engagement

February 27, 2023 9:35AM PST
Share
Ex South Carolina Mayor Taking Over White House Office Of Engagement
Credit: MGN

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – President Joe Biden has appointed a former Columbia, South Carolina, mayor to be a top White House adviser. Steve Benjamin will become director of the White House Office of Engagement, taking over from former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Benjamin has long been considered a rising star in Democratic politics, serving three terms as Columbia’s mayor, and the first Black mayor in the city’s history.

The appointment comes at a time when Benjamin’s home state is becoming even more critical to Democrats as they face the 2024 presidential campaign.

Biden called Benjamin a “longtime public servant” whose “deep relationships across the country” would well serve the administration.

More about:
Office Of Engagement
White House

Popular Posts

1

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Jumps To 6.32% This Week
2

Buffalo Shooter Gets Life Sentence For Market Massacre
3

Weapons Supervisor Pleads Not Guilty In 'Rust' Shooting Case
4

Kari Lake Loses Appeal Of Loss In Arizona Governor's Race
5

University To Raze House Where Idaho Students Were Killed