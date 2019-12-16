Early Am Fire At Gresham Vape Shop Could’ve Been Worse
Gresham, Ore. – A vape shop in Gresham went up in smoke early this morning. The fire broke out around 3:30am on NW Birdsdale avenue, near 202nd and Burnside. No one was hurt, or inside at the time. Investigators are still working on what caused the fire. Lt. Julie McAllister with Gresham Fire says the building has several businesses in it, and crews had to work quickly, to keep flames from spreading to other shops. She says there was smoke damage to the vape shop and an auto body shop next door, but no damage to a cross fit gym that’s also in the same building. Crews were concerned because all three businesses share attic space, and sometimes fire can spread to the attic causing lots of damage. So the fire could’ve been worse. Listen to the full interview with KXL’s Jacob Dean here: