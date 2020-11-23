Driver Seriously Injured Crashing Into Utility Pole In NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Firefighters rescued a driver who was trapped inside their wrecked vehicle after colliding with a utility pole at Northeast 82nd and Glisan on Monday morning.
The crash happened around 5:45am. As of 6:15am, the southbound lanes of 82nd Avenue are blocked and traffic is diverted at Oregon Street. Glisan Street is also blocked in both directions. The main alternates to get through the area are 102nd Avenue, 60th, Halsey or Sandy Blvd.
The closure is expected for several hours as the pole and lines are repaired.