      Breaking News
CDC Pleads With Americans To Avoid Thanksgiving Travel

Driver Seriously Injured Crashing Into Utility Pole In NE Portland

Nov 23, 2020 @ 6:21am

PORTLAND, Ore. — Firefighters rescued a driver who was trapped inside their wrecked vehicle after colliding with a utility pole at Northeast 82nd and Glisan on Monday morning.

The crash happened around 5:45am.  As of 6:15am, the southbound lanes of 82nd Avenue are blocked and traffic is diverted at Oregon Street.  Glisan Street is also blocked in both directions.  The main alternates to get through the area are 102nd Avenue, 60th, Halsey or Sandy Blvd.

The closure is expected for several hours as the pole and lines are repaired.

TAGS
82nd & Glisan crash NE Portland Portland traffic collision
Popular Posts
Oregon's Statewide "Freeze" Due To COVID Surge Begins
Former Postal Worker Headed To Prison
Sheriffs in Oregon Are Telling Lockdown Kate Brown That They Won’t Trample People’s Rights Because Of Her Commands
Neighbor Arrested For Murdering Matthew Choi At SE Portland Apartment
Clackamas County Chairwoman Says Kate Brown Does Not Have Constitutional Authority To Prevent Home Gatherings