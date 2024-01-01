Driver Dead, Passenger With Life-Threatening Injuries After Motorcycle Crash

Credit: Ashley Grams, KGW A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Southeast 122nd Avenue in Portland, Ore. on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023.

Portland, Ore. — On Sunday, December 31, 2023, at 2:48 p.m., officers from the East Precinct responded to a fatal crash near the intersection of Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street. The incident involved a collision between a motorcycle and a car, resulting in the death of the motorcyclist at the scene.

A passenger on the motorcycle was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and is currently in critical condition.

The Portland Police Bureau Major Crash Team was on-site to conduct an investigation. As a part of the ongoing investigation, Southeast 122nd Avenue was closed in both directions between Southeast Stark Street and Southeast Ash Street.

Authorities are seeking information related to the incident and encourage anyone with details to contact [email protected]. Please address communications to the Traffic Investigations Unit and reference case number 23-336454.