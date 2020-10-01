      Weather Alert

Driver Crashes Into Propane Tank At Tigard Gas Station

Oct 1, 2020 @ 8:43am

TIGARD, Ore. — Evacuations were underway after a driver went off Southwest Greenburg Road and hit a propane tank at the 76 Gas station just south of Highway 217 around 6:30 on Thursday morning.

The tank was said to be making a hissing sound.  Firefighters and haz-mat crews assessed the situation and say it is not leaking.

The driver was able to get out and appears to have left the scene.

Businesses in a 2,000-foot perimeter, including Comfort Inn, were evacuated and a reverse 911 call was sent to notify those in the area.  Everyone was allowed to return by around 8:30am.

Both exits from Highway 217 at Greenburg were blocked and traffic is both directions on Greenburg for close to two hours.

