      Weather Alert

Driver Arrested For Intentionally Running Down Pedestrian On 82nd Avenue

Jun 16, 2022 @ 1:29pm
Credit: Pixabay

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died after being intentionally hit by a car near Eastport Plaza on the night of June 6th.  The driver was arrested after leaving the scene.

42-year-old Vincent Timothy was hit on Southeast 82nd Avenue at Center Street around 9:05pm.

Vincent Timothy, 42.

40-year-old Frederick Moore is charged with murder in the second degree and hit and run.  He had pleaded not guilty to the charges.  He’s accused of intentionally running down Timothy on the sidewalk. Moore was convicted of second degree murder in 1998 after he and three other teens killed a man in Washington.

This is Portland’s 40th homicide of the year, the 29th traffic fatality and 14th involving a pedestrian.

TAGS
Portland traffic fatality
Popular Posts
Portland's Homicides Of 2022
Fuel Prices Have Never Been This High In Oregon & Washington
Nancy Crampton Brophy Sentenced To Life In Prison With Possibility Of Parole After 25 Years
Clackamas County Completes Count Of Primary Election Ballots
Flood Warning Along Columbia River Extended To Friday
Connect With Us Listen To Us On