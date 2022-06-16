Driver Arrested For Intentionally Running Down Pedestrian On 82nd Avenue

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died after being intentionally hit by a car near Eastport Plaza on the night of June 6th. The driver was arrested after leaving the scene.
42-year-old Vincent Timothy was hit on Southeast 82nd Avenue at Center Street around 9:05pm.
40-year-old Frederick Moore is charged with murder in the second degree and hit and run. He had pleaded not guilty to the charges. He’s accused of intentionally running down Timothy on the sidewalk. Moore was convicted of second degree murder in 1998 after he and three other teens killed a man in Washington.
This is Portland’s 40th homicide of the year, the 29th traffic fatality and 14th involving a pedestrian.