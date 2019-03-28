Drive-by Shooting in Longview, Suspect Arrested in Kalama

Kalama, WA.— A 42-year-old man is behind bars in connection to a drive-by shooting in Longview. Authorities say the suspect, Daron Knight, fired at least five bullets into an apartment building that he was recently evicted from on 46th Avenue. Kelso Police spotted the suspect vehicle on I-5 and chased it southbound to Kalama. Knight ditched the SUV on Hendrickson Drive and took off on foot. People were told to stay inside their homes while police searched for the suspect. Deputies deployed a drone with night vision and two K9 teams. A Vancouver K9 found Knight hiding inside the industrial glass plant in the area. He’s facing charges of drive-by shooting, felony eluding, malicious mischief, making false statements, first-degree criminal trespass and driving while suspended. No one was injured by the shooting.