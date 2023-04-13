Actor Drake Bell Found Safe After Being Declared Missing
April 13, 2023 11:00AM PDT
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida say former Nickelodeon actor Jared “Drake” Bell is safe after being declared “missing and endangered.”
The actor best known as a star of the network’s television show “Drake & Josh” was found hours after authorities in Florida asked for the public’s help to find him.
A spokeswoman for the Daytona Beach Police Department said Thursday that Bell was in touch with police officers and wasn’t in danger.
Bell began acting as a child and was catapulted to fame as a teen with Nickelodeon’s “The Amanda Show” and later “Drake & Josh.”
