Actor Drake Bell Found Safe After Being Declared Missing

April 13, 2023 11:00AM PDT
FILE – Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of “The Spy Who Dumped Me” in Los Angeles on July 25, 2018. Florida authorities say the former Nickelodeon actor is missing and endangered. Bell is best known as a star of the network’s “Drake & Josh” television show. Officials are asking the public for help in locating him. Police say in a statement that Bell was last seen Wednesday night near a Daytona Beach high school. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida say former Nickelodeon actor Jared “Drake” Bell is safe after being declared “missing and endangered.”

The actor best known as a star of the network’s television show “Drake & Josh” was found hours after authorities in Florida asked for the public’s help to find him.

A spokeswoman for the Daytona Beach Police Department said Thursday that Bell was in touch with police officers and wasn’t in danger.

Bell began acting as a child and was catapulted to fame as a teen with Nickelodeon’s “The Amanda Show” and later “Drake & Josh.”

