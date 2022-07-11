Dozens Of Bullets Fired In Two Gresham Gunfights

GRESHAM, Ore. — Police say they were scrambling as two gunfights broke out on opposite ends of the city early Saturday. They’re still on the hunt for the suspects. They say it’s a miracle that nobody has reported getting hurt, at least not yet.
Officers rushed to North Main Avenue near Main City Park at about 2:30am. Witnesses say a man was firing shots.
Then around 3:11am on SE 21st Drive between Highway 26 and Orient Drive, investigators say men in a car fired into a home and the residents fired back, got into a car and chased them. Police are hoping that someone recorded these incidents and can help them with more information.
Investigators recovered 16 rifle and handgun bullet casings from the scene, spread along Southeast Barnes Road near Southeast 21st Drive, Southeast 23rd Street and Southeast Scott Avenue.
“Both scenes were resource intensive, resulting in long wait-times for other priority calls,” Gresham Police said in a statement.
Anyone who witnessed either shooting or has video is asked to call the tip line at 503-618-2719, or toll-free at 1-888-989-3505.