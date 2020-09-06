Don’t Touch Any Leftover Molotov Cocktails And Acid Bombs From Riots In SE Portland; 59 People Arrested Update

Portland, Ore. – Portland Police investigators attempted to collect all the evidence that was left behind in the streets from last nights demonstrations and riots, but somethings have have been missed. Officials from Portland Fire and Rescue are warning people if they find items like molotov incendiary devices and acid bombs that were used in the area between 122nd Ave. and 102nd Ave., and SE Stark to SE Market St, please don’t touch them. Call non-emergency at (503) 823-3333.
A total of 59 people were arrested. Portland Police say they processed 43 arrests and Oregon State Police handled 16 arrests.
The following are those booked in the Multnomah County Detention Center:
Evan Burchfield, 34, of Portland — Assaulting a Public Safety Officer, Riot, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer
James Castle, 43, of Portland – Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Riot
Tony Girard, 34, of Tigard, Oregon – Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Riot
Sara Rider, 30, of Portland – Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Riot
Sarah Martin, 32, of Portland – Interfering with a Peace Officer
Victor Philips, 34, of Portland – Interfering with a Peace Officer, Riot, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
G. Evelyn Luhman, 27, of Portland – Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Riot
Henry Loeb, 31, of Portland – Interfering with a Peace Officer, Riot
Jesse Joseph, 25, of Portland – Assaulting a Public Safety Officer, Riot, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Resisting Arrest, Escape in the Third Degree
Enzo Zimmerman, 18, unknown residence – Assaulting a Public Safety Officer, Riot, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer
Sherry Motmedi, 45, unknown residence – Riot, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Resisting Arrest
Jaimie Crush, 26, of Portland – Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Riot
Kiko Kurosawa-Grasa, 25, unknown residence – Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Riot
Donovan Speed, 19, of Portland – Interfering with a Peace Officer, Riot, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
Eleanor Rose, 22, of Portland – Interfering with a Peace Officer, Riot, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
John Alger, 23, of Portland – Riot, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree
Jawad Fakhuri, 35, unknown residence — Attempted Assaulting a Public Safety Officer, Riot, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Unlawful Use of the Weapon
Meganne English-Mills, 24, unknown residence – Interfering with a Peace Officer, Riot, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
Michael Skaggs, 23, of Portland – Interfering with a Peace Officer, Riot, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
Sarah Rascoe, 39, of Portland – Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
John Mulkern, 33, of Olympia, Washington – Interfering with a Peace Officer, Riot, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
Noel Ruiz, 27, of Portland – Interfering with a Peace Officer, Riot
Folajade Dgunfieitiani, 27, of Hillsboro, Oregon — Riot, Interfering with a Peace Officer
Kristina Narayan, 29, of Portland – Interfering with a Peace Officer
Joel Beal, 32, of Skull Valley, Arizona – Interfering with a Peace Officer, Riot, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
Simona Arteaga, 39, of Portland – Riot, Interfering with a Peace Officer
Leslie Branch, 26, of Lakewood, Colorado – Attempted Assaulting a Public Safety Officer, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Riot, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
Elizabeth Elder, 27, of Portland – Attempted Assaulting a Public Safety Officer, Riot
Jil Heimensen, 50, of Portland — Riot, Harassment, Interfering with a Peace Officer
Ty Fox, 23, of Astoria, Oregon — Arson in the First Degree, Escape in the Third Degree, Riot
Cassandra Tighe, 24, of New Mexico — Riot, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Escape in the Third Degree
Samantha Sartin, 22, unknown residence – Interfering with a Peace Officer
Bandr Alzafiri, 22, of Portland – Interfering with a Peace Officer, Riot
Alaric Dinh, 21, of Beaverton, Oregon — Interfering with a Peace Officer, Riot
Nicholas Foster, 19, of Portland – Interfering with a Peace Officer, Riot, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
Cited and released:
Clayton Adkerson, 32, of Portland — Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer
Keisha Harrison, 30, of Independence, Oregon – Interfering with a Peace Officer
Martha Zhang, 22, of Portland – Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer
Maya Jensen, 21, of Portland – Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer
Mary Thompson, 41, of Springfield, Oregon — Interfering with a Peace Officer
David Stevens, 45, of Tigard, Oregon – Interfering with a Peace Officer
Released to parent:
Juvenile, 17, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Riot, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
Booked at Juvenile Detention:
Juvenile, 15, Riot, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, warrant
There were an additional 16 people processed by the Oregon State Police. Their information will be released at a later time.
In Depth Look At Saturday Night’s Riot As Police Say “Fire Bombs, Rocks & Mortars” Were Thrown At Officers, Person Caught On Fire
According to Police “Multiple fire bombs, mortars, rocks, and other items were thrown at law enforcement during a riot Saturday night in Southeast Portland.”
Police say a crowd gathered at Ventura Park, then around 9:00 p.m. and began marching in the street toward the East Precinct Community Policing center.
Police say “At about 9:15 p.m, as the crowd approached officers, individuals began throwing multiple fire bombs at officers. One of them caught a community member on fire. Officers later located the injured person and Portland Fire and Rescue medics offered treatment. The injured person was later taken to a hospital by private vehicle.”
Police say shortly after they declared a riot.
According to police shortly after telling the crowd to leave ” Individuals within the crowd began throwing illegal fireworks/mortars at officers. Others were seen throwing rocks. At least one had a “wrist-rocket” type of slingshot launching unknown objects. In order to defend themselves from these assaults, officers used crowd control munitions, including tear gas. Officers made numerous targeted arrests.”
Police say over a four hour period following the crowd stayed in the Mill Park area trying to get around the police blockade. They continue that rioters continued to light fires in the streets, including dumpsters and garbage cans.
Police say they moved in to put the fires out.
According to police “During numerous confrontations with officers, individuals launched attacks on law enforcement, including throwing objects. A sergeant was directly struck by a commercial grade firework, which burned through his glove and injured his hand (photos). Several officers and troopers were struck by rocks in the head, arms, shoulders, and feet. Only their protective gear prevented serious injury. An Oregon State Police vehicle was damaged by rocks, including broken windows and dents. An unexploded mortar was recovered by police.”
Police say they made over 50 arrests.