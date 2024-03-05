Don’t Throw Away That Safeway Check In Your Mailbox

Portland, Ore. — Settlement awards for the Safeway BOGO class action lawsuit began distribution on Sept. 25, 2023, as reported by the settlement administrator’s website. According to the settlement terms, class members who did not opt out of the settlement are receiving checks averaging around $200, regardless of whether they filed a claim.

In 2016, Oregon Safeway shoppers initiated a lawsuit against Albertsons, Safeway’s parent company, alleging deceptive pricing practices on meat products during buy-one-get-one (BOGO) sales.

The lawsuit contended that Safeway violated state law by raising meat prices before offering them in BOGO promotions, misleading customers into believing they were receiving advantageous deals.

Eligible individuals who made purchases between May 2015 and September 2016 could receive approximately $200 in settlement payments. Notices regarding eligibility and payment options were disseminated via mail or email to eligible parties.

The settlement, approved by the court on July 25, 2023, prompted the distribution of emails by the settlement administrator on Aug. 8, 2023, providing a secure link for eligible shoppers to select their preferred payment method.

To qualify for a payment, Safeway shoppers must meet specific criteria, including making purchases at an Oregon Safeway store, buying meat products under BOGO promotions, and using a Safeway Club Card between May 4, 2015, and Sept. 7, 2016.

For further inquiries, individuals can reach out to the settlement administrator via email at [email protected] or by phone at 1-855-475-1347.