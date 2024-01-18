KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

DOJ REPORT: Police Response To The Uvalde Shooting Riddled With Failures

January 18, 2024 3:30PM PST
Share
DOJ REPORT: Police Response To The Uvalde Shooting Riddled With Failures
Law enforcement personnel walk outside Uvalde High School after shooting a was reported earlier in the day at Robb Elementary School, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (William Luther/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The Justice Department says police officials who responded to the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, “demonstrated no urgency” in setting up a command post and failed to treat the killings as an active shooter situation.

A Justice Department report released Thursday identifies “cascading failures” in law enforcement’s handling of one of the deadliest massacres at a school in American history.

The report, the most comprehensive federal accounting of the haphazard police response to the May 24, 2022, shooting at Robb Elementary School, identifies a vast array of problems from failed communication and leadership to inadequate technology and training that federal officials say contributed to the crisis lasting far longer than it should have.

More about:
department of justice
report
Uvalde

Popular Posts

1

State Of Emergency Declared In Newport
2

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Falls To 6.6%, Lowest Level Since May
3

How Much Snow And Ice Is Expected Friday And Saturday?
4

A Seattle Teacher Tells His Students Being “Straight” Is Offensive
5

US Applications For Jobless Benefits Fall To Lowest Level Since September 2022