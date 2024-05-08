Disney Receives Another Key Approval To Expand Southern California Theme Parks

FILE – Visitors pass through Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., April 30, 2021. Disney is seeking approval from local officials to expand its California theme park offerings over the next four decades. The proposal wouldn’t increase the company’s geographic footprint in Anaheim, Calif., but would allow for new attractions, for example, on what is currently a large parking lot. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Disney has received another key approval to expand its Southern California theme parks in its first push to make major changes to its iconic Disneyland in decades.

The Anaheim City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve the plan to transform Disney’s 490-acre campus by moving parking and redeveloping a massive lot with new entertainment and rides.

It was a second, required vote for the plan after the council gave initial approval last month.

The proposal doesn’t expand the parks’ physical footprint but will help Disney create new, immersive experiences for visitors.

It requires Disney to invest at least $1.9 billion in the project over the next decade.