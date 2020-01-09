DEQ Issues Record Fine For Aluminum Plant In The Dalles
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued a $1.3 million fine to an aluminum recycler in The Dalles for violating air pollution regulations.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the fine, issued to Hydro Extrusion USA, represents the largest ever issued by the agency for an air quality violation and the second largest in the agency’s history.
State compliance and enforcement manager Kieran O’Donnell says DEQ found Hydro Extrusion operated with flagrant disregard for the rules and conditions of its air quality permit.
The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In April, inspectors found that the company, which is owned by Norway-based Norsk Hydro, had been improperly melting down coated aluminum.