Deputy Resigns Amid Allegations
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – A Spokane County Sheriff’s deputy who was placed on administrative leave in December after allegations of misconduct and inappropriate relationships resigned in mid-January, prior to being interviewed for an internal investigation.
The Spokesman-Review reports allegations against former deputy Daryl Smith were reported from outside the sheriff’s office on Dec. 9.
Smith reportedly had inappropriate, consensual relationships with a county employee and a person he met during a domestic argument call.
Smith was placed on administrative leave and major crimes detectives assisted in an internal investigation.
Smith, in addition to the person he met during the domestic violence call and other potential civilian witnesses, refused to be interviewed.
Smith resigned Jan. 17.