Dame Named “Teammate Of The Year” By Other NBA Players

Jun 3, 2021 @ 12:13pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – A nice honor for Damian Lillard Thursday.

The Blazers’ superstar has won the “Twyman-Stokes Teammate Of The Year Award.”

The award is selected by NBA players.

The players choose the person who is most selfless on and off the court and who is committed and dedicated to his team.

