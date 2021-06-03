Dame Named “Teammate Of The Year” By Other NBA Players

PORTLAND, Ore. – A nice honor for Damian Lillard Thursday.
The Blazers’ superstar has won the “Twyman-Stokes Teammate Of The Year Award.”
The award is selected by NBA players.
The players choose the person who is most selfless on and off the court and who is committed and dedicated to his team.
.@Dame_Lillard has been selected as the winner of the @NBA's 2020-21 Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award! Well deserved, Dame. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9QzwY26Pc1
— Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) June 3, 2021
.@Dame_Lillard has been selected as the winner of the @NBA's 2020-21 Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award! Well deserved, Dame. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9QzwY26Pc1
— Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) June 3, 2021