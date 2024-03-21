Lars Larson Show: Criminal Alien of the Week Report

March 21, 2024

By David Olen Cross

The “Lars Larson Show: Criminal Alien of the Week Report” in the third week of March 2024 has for your radio listeners and webpage followers a report on a Mexican national, a repeated immigration violator, federally convicted and sentenced for a deadly drug trafficking crime in a U.S. District Court in Portland, Oregon.

Some background information, on Friday, June 9, 2023 the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon (USAODO), issued a news release titled “Drug Trafficker Sentenced to Federal Prison for Distributing Fentanyl Linked to Fatal Overdose in Hillsboro” who the subject of interest was identified as Gerardo Corrales-Aragon (U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon Court Case Number: 3:21-CR -00086).

Here is an extended excerpt from USAODO’s June 9, 2023 news release on Gerardo Corrales-Aragon:

“PORTLAND, Ore.—A drug trafficker was sentenced to federal prison today for his role in a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl that led to the fatal overdose of a Hillsboro, Oregon man in February 2021.

Gerardo Corrales-Aragon, 30, whose place of residence is unknown, was sentenced to 150 months in federal prison and five years’ supervised release.

According to court documents, on February 3, 2021, a 25-year-old man was found deceased by his parents at their home in Hillsboro after he consumed a counterfeit Oxycodone pill containing fentanyl. In less than three weeks, law enforcement uncovered a four-person drug distribution chain whose illicit actions led to the young man’s death. Investigators identified Corrales-Aragon as the individual responsible for transporting the deadly counterfeit pills from California to Oregon for distribution in and around Portland.

On February 23, 2021, law enforcement arrested Corrales-Aragon as he was leaving a local hotel to deliver fentanyl and methamphetamine in exchange for cash. Investigators found 4,000 fentanyl pills and six pounds of methamphetamine in Corrales-Aragon’s backpack and a loaded 9mm “ghost gun” in his waistband. Corrales-Aragon admitted to selling counterfeit pills to the Hillsboro victim’s drug supplier and possessing a firearm for his own protection while trafficking drugs. By the time of his arrest, Corrales-Aragon had been working with Mexican drug cartels to distribute drugs in the U.S. for more than half his life.

On March 16, 2021, a federal grand jury in Portland returned a 13-count indictment charging Corrales-Aragon and four others with conspiring with one another to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and other related offenses.

On March 6, 2023, Corrales-Aragon pleaded guilty and agreed to a sentencing enhancement that his fentanyl distribution resulted in the death of the Hillsboro victim.

This case was investigated by the Portland Police Bureau, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and Hillsboro Police Department with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).” – U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.

Seeking detailed information on the historical immigration status of Gerardo Corrales-Aragon on Tuesday, February 20, 2024 the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” contacted via e-mail U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Public Affairs for the Northwest Region.

On Wednesday, March 20, 2024 an ICE Public Affairs Officer (PAO) responded via e-mail with the following statement on Gerardo Corrales-Aragon:

“ICE officers make enforcement decisions on a case-by-case basis in a professional and responsible manner, informed by their experience as law enforcement officials and in a way that best protects against the greatest threats to the homeland.

ON BACKGROUND:

Gerardo Corrales-Aragon, 30, is a citizen of Mexico unlawfully present in the U.S. Officers assigned to ERO Seattle encountered Corrales-Aragon following his arrest on charges related to drug trafficking March 8, 2021, and he is currently incarcerated in Oregon.

Dates and courts of criminal conviction:

• June 13, 2012 – United States District Court District of Arizona, Illegal entry, 30 days incarceration

• March 29, 2016 – United States District Court District of New Mexico, reentry of a removed alien, 17 days incarceration

• June 9, 2023 – United States District Court District of Oregon, conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, 150 months incarceration, 5 years of supervised release, and fined $100.00

Dates of previous removals:

• June 14, 2011

• June 22, 2011

• May 25, 2012

• June 11, 2012

• March 13, 2016

### ” – ICE Public Affairs Spokesperson.

After being incarcerated in Oregon, on Thursday, March 21, 2024 Gerardo Corrales-Aragon (Register Number: 71180-308) was in the custody of the U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) at Lompoc USP located in Lompoc, California. Gerardo Corrales-Aragon’s estimated date of release from the BOP prison system is October 19, 2031.

Gerardo Corrales-Aragon is now one of more than 12-thousand Mexican nationals incarcerated in the U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) prison system.

For “Lars Larson Show: Criminal Alien of the Week Report” radio listeners and website followers interested in learning about U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), federal anti-drug trafficking role they should visit the HSI webpage titled “Narcotics Smuggling.”

A special thank you goes out again to the ICE Public Affairs team who contributes significant information to help make the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” possible.

Lars, the third week of March 2024 and another “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” for Lars Larson Show KXL FM 101.1 Pacific Northwest radio listeners and website followers.

David Olen Cross (docfnc) is a reporter on foreign national crime. He is a more than decade long contributor to the “Lars Larson Show: Criminal Alien of the Week Report.” His past crime reporting can be found at http://docfnc.wordpress.com/.



https://docfnc.wordpress.com/2024/03/21/lars-larson-show-criminal-alien-of-the-week-report-348/

The post Criminal Alien of the Week Report March, 21 2024 appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.