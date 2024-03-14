Lars Larson Show: Criminal Alien of the Week Report



March 14, 2024

By David Olen Cross

The “Lars Larson Show: Criminal Alien of the Week Report” in the second week of March 2024 has for your radio listeners and website followers a report on two Mexican nationals involved in drug trafficking organization who were federally charged, convicted and sentenced of drug crimes in a U.S. District Court in the state of Washington.

Some background information, on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington (USAOEDW), issued a news release titled “Mexican National Sentenced to 144 Months for Drug Trafficking in the Tri Cities” who the main subject of interest was Rafael Muniz-De La Mora (U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Washington Case Number: 4:20-CR-06028).

Here is an extended excerpt from USAOEDW’s March 28, 2023 news release on Rafael Muniz-De La Mora:

“Defendant Used a Child to Transport Large Quantities of Methamphetamine in the Tri-Cities Area

Richland, Washington – On March 28, 2023, Senior United States District Judge Edward F. Shea sentenced Rafael Muniz-De La Mora, 49, to 12 years in federal prison after his guilty plea to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of pure methamphetamine. Muniz-De La Mora, who is from Sinaloa, Mexico, also will serve 5 years of federal supervision after he is released from federal custody.

According to information disclosed during court proceedings, the DEA Tri-Cities Task Force identified Muniz-De La Mora and his Codefendant, Carlos Madrigal-Deniz, during an investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating in the Tri-Cities area. Madrigal-Deniz was brokering pound quantity transactions for the drug trafficking organization, which routinely was distributing 100 to 200 pound shipments of methamphetamine into the Eastern Washington. During the investigation, De La Mora was identified as Madrigal-Deniz’s supplier.

In September 2020, Madrigal-Deniz made arrangements for a ten-pound delivery of methamphetamine from Muniz-De La Mora, who brought a four-year-old child to the transaction. The child was wearing a Spider-Man backpack containing approximately 10 pounds of methamphetamine. Muniz-De La Mora escorted the young child, who is seen wearing the backpack, from one vehicle to another. Muniz-De La Mora, the child, and another co-defendant then entered into the second vehicle – a Chevy Cruze. Shortly, thereafter, DEA Tri-Cities stopped the Chevy Cruze and recovered the backpack, which was inside the car, next to the child. Inside the Spider-Man Backpack, the DEA recovered 10 pounds of methamphetamine supplied by Muniz-De La Mora.” – U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington.

More background information, on Friday, August 25, 2023 the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington (USAOEDW), issued a news release titled “Mexican National Sentenced to 136 Months for Drug Trafficking in the Tri Cities” who the main subject of interest was Amado De La Mora Cardenas (U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Washington Case Number: 4:20-CR-06028).

Here is an extended excerpt from USAOEDW’s August 25, 2023 news release on Amado De La Mora Cardenas:

“Distribution involved a Child for Transporting Large Quantities of Methamphetamine

Richland, Washington – On August 23, 2023, Chief United States District Judge Stanley A. Bastian sentenced Amado De La Mora Cardenas, age 35, to over 11 years in federal prison after his guilty plea to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of pure methamphetamine. De La Mora Cardenas, who is from Colima, Mexico, also will serve 5 years of federal supervision after he is released from custody.

According to information disclosed during court proceedings, in April 2020, an investigation was initiated into an organization suspected to be involved in trafficking methamphetamine into the Eastern District of Washington, specifically in the Tri-Cities, Washington, and Connell, Washington, areas. Multiple subjects were identified within the organization to include Carlos Madrigal-Deniz; Amado De La Mora Cardenas, Rafael Muniz De la Mora; and Pascual Masqueda-Salinas, and others.

In September 2020, De La Mora Cardenas and Co-Defendant Madrigal-Deniz made arrangements for a ten-pound delivery of methamphetamine from Muniz-De La Mora, who brought a four-year-old child to the transaction. The child was wearing a Spider-Man backpack containing approximately 10 pounds of methamphetamine. Co-Defendant Muniz-De La Mora escorted the young child, who is seen wearing the backpack, from one vehicle to another. Co-Defendant Muniz-De La Mora, the child, and De La Mora Cardenas then entered into the second vehicle – a Chevy Cruze. Shortly thereafter, DEA Tri-Cities stopped the Chevy Cruze and recovered the backpack, which was inside the car, next to the child. Inside the Spider-Man Backpack, the DEA recovered 10 pounds of methamphetamine supplied by De La Mora Cardenas and Co-Defendant Muniz-De La Mora.” – U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington.

Seeking more detailed information immigration status of Mexican national drug trafficker Amado De La Mora Cardenas on Monday, November 27, 2023 the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” contacted via e-mail U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Public Affairs for the Northwest Region.

On Tuesday, December 12, 2023 an ICE Public Affairs Officer (PAO) responded via e-mail in the following way on the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report’s” request for a statement on Amado De La Mora Cardenas:

“After rereading your inquiry, it does not appear that an answer can be provided by the field office to which I am assigned.

The only information you have provided is from a USAO news release that makes no mention of ICE or DHS; . . .”– ICE Public Affairs Spokesperson.

Currently, Rafael Muniz-De La Mora and Amado De La Mora Cardenas are incarcerated at two separated locations in the U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) prison system.

Rafael Muniz-De La Mora (BOP Register Number: 21792-085), age 51, on February 27, 2024 was incarcerated by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) at Sandstone FCI located in Sandstone, Minnesota. Rafael Muniz-De La Mora’s estimated date of release from the BOP prison system is November 25, 2030.

Amado De La Mora Cardenas (BOP Register Number: 21791-085), age 35, on February 27, 2024 was incarcerated by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) at Thomson USP located in Thomson, Illinois.

Amado De La Mora Cardenas’ estimated date of release from the BOP prison system is April 22, 2030.

Drug traffickers Rafael Muniz-De La Mora and Amado De La Mora Cardenas are two of the more than 12-thousand Mexican nationals incarcerated in the U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) prison system.

